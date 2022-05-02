Continuing what it says is a momentum to deliver world-class content across any screen, Singapore telco StarHub has announced a new collaboration with PCCW’s pan-Asian over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service Viu.
As the only service provider in Singapore offering bundled services with Viu, StarHub Entertainment subscribers on Asian+ will gain Viu Premium access without extra payment and the new deal will allow customers to catch over 12,000 hours of premium Asian content.
Viu boasts a large catalogue of premium Asian content in Singapore, including fan-favourite Korean, Chinese, Thai and Hong Kong dramas. With video ad-free, English-subtitled episodes ready five hours after first telecast, Viu believes that it speedy turnaround sets it ahead of the competition and elevates StarHub’s library with the freshest Asian programmes. On StarHub TV+, Asian+ subscribers can catch their favourite Asian “live” channels and on-demand titles; before switching over to the Viu app, where they can stream variety shows such as 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4) and Men on a Mission; Viu Originals Now, We Are Breaking Up and Again My Life; as well as popular Korean, Thai and Chinese dramas The Red Sleeve, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, and To Fly With You. The Viu app has been automatically made available on their TV+ boxes.
“With its bevy of popular programmes, high-definition streams, and quick work on subtitles, Viu has swiftly become a staple for all Asian drama and variety fans. Asian content has always been a crowd-pleaser amongst local viewers, and we are immensely delighted for Viu to come onboard the StarHub TV+ family,” commented StarHub head of content Andrew Tan. “As part of our journey to becoming a one-stop hub for Asian OTT content, we have partnered with top-notch content providers such as Viu to bolster our offerings. These collaborations fit beautifully into our bold DARE+ vision – to offer an infinite continuum of OTT streaming entertainment, for our customers to enjoy their favourite titles anytime, anywhere, and on any screen.”
“We are thrilled to partner with StarHub to bring the best of Asian entertainment under one roof,” added Viu Singapore country head Anson Tan. “With this partnership and Viu’s stellar line-up of the hottest content from around the region, StarHub customers will now be able to seamlessly enjoy the best viewing experience on Viu regardless of device. As viewing habits continue to shift, we aim to provide all Viu-ers with the best entertainment experience wherever they are – both on their mobile devices and in their homes.”
