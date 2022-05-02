Horror specialist Alter has become the second brand in the Gunpowder & Sky studios stable to introduce a free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel across leading connected TV platforms including Samsung TV+, STIRR and Redbox.
Since its inception, Alter’s mission has been to not only provide a platform for creators to showcase their content, but to also help propel filmmakers onto a path for further success. Alter’s FAST channel is the latest avenue in creating an ecosystem that will provide more exposure in order for projects to move forward and with the launch of its FAST Channel, Alter will soon be available to more than 50 million households worldwide.
Claiming more than 6 million subscribers and 30 million hours of watch-time across Facebook and YouTube, Alter says it has a distinct and unique brand in the horror space. It curates and distributes content and, with its focus on emerging and diverse filmmakers, develops unique stories with some of the most innovative minds in the genre. The brand’s FAST channel will feature all seasons of the original series Alter Collection, as well as acquired projects, and feature films such as Tragedy Girls and Hounds of Love, cult favourites, and select unscripted series. The launches on Samsung TV+, STIRR and Redbox will be announced in the current quarter, with more platforms to follow later this year.
The Alter channel is already available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, and Roku via Gunpowder and on app with Sky’s sci-fi brand DUST.
“Alter is committed to bringing viewers the best quality horror content in the world, from the freshest voices in the genre,” commented Sophie Carroll, Alter’s senior manager of acquisitions. “We are excited for an Alter FAST channel to bring more attention to our extensive catalogue of originals, as well as highly-curated films and series. It’s a channel for horror fans, by horror fans.”
