In the latest content acquisition for the New York-based film and television studio and streaming network, FilmRise has secured the digital distribution rights to over 200 feature film titles from American motion picture production and distribution company Full Moon Features.
Headed by B-movie veteran Charles Band, Full Moon Features is known for producing and distributing of films for the direct-to-video market, including the Puppet Master, Trancers and Subspecies franchises, as well as the classic films Castle Freak, The Pit and the Pendulum, Tourist Trap and Laserblast and the VideoZone documentary featurette series.
A sampling of the films in the catalogue include: Trancers starring Helen Hunt (Mad About You); Art LaFleur (Field of Dreams); The Gingerdead Man starring Gary Busey (Point Break); Robot Wars starring Lisa Rinna (The Housewives of Beverly Hills); and Unlucky Charms starring Seth Peterson ( Godzilla) among others.
The new deal grants FilmRise digital TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and FAST rights in the US, Canada and the Caribbean. It will also see FilmRise will distribute the vast catalogue of Full Moon Features films across the FilmRise Streaming Network including its flagship channel FilmRise Free Movies and TV as well as to third party digital streaming platforms.
“Full Moon Features has obtained a large cult following over the many years it’s been producing its signature horror, sci-fi and fantasy films,” remarked FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher. “[Its] multi-title franchises, including Puppet Master, Subspecies and The Gingerdead Man continue to entertain viewers. We are excited to add them to our library.”
