Just weeks after it entered into a collaboration with the telco’s Belgian subsidiary to provide its subscribers with Android TV OS-powered set-top boxes to support both live television and premium streaming services, home network solutions provider CommScope has inked an identical supply deal with Orange Moldova.
With the launch of the Orange TV Box 4K, Orange Moldova will offer its subscribers the next generation of a Hybrid DVB-C and IP connected 4K Ultra HD digital video decoder that can receive broadcast DVB-C TV services and connect to the Internet to provide OTT streaming services.
The Orange TV Box 4K provides access to the full Orange Moldova TV Grid, with more than 180 live TV channels and the device also allows for one hour of recording for Play / Pause functionality. The set top is also claimed to be able to provide users with a “state-of-the-art” interface and Android TV for an enhanced viewing experience. Subscribers can also cast films, movies, music and more to their TV with Chromecast built-in.
“We understand that our subscribers’ television viewing habits have evolved. That means our services and devices had to evolve as well,” remarked Olga Surugiu, CEO, Orange Moldova. “Through our continued partnership with CommScope, we are excited to provide our subscribers with the Orange TV Box 4K that enhances their live and streaming entertainment viewing. With the new TV Box, we will bring innovation to our customers’ homes, while Android TV brings users endless entertainment in one place.”
The casings for the device are manufactured with 99% post-consumer recycled plastics. CommScope eliminated all single-use plastics in the packaging, aligning with both CommScope and Orange’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.
Orange Moldova represents the third affiliate CommScope has deployed with Android TV, following Orange Slovensko in 2021 and Orange Belgium. CommScope and Orange will continue to launch similar platforms to additional affiliates throughout the course of 2022.
“Orange Moldova is providing its subscribers with innovative set tops that will enhance their viewing experience and deliver aggregated streaming content,” said Anthony Zuyderhoff, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, home networks, CommScope commenting on the new deployment. “We are enthusiastic to continue our partnership with Orange and to supply state-of-the-art devices that provides their subscribers with the services and entertainment they have come to expect.”
