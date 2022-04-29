Fan-first video experience technology provider Deltatre has announced an evolution of its DIVA OTT video player that allows for simpler integration with a client’s existing technology stack.
The product, nearly ten years old, is used by BT Sport, NFL Game Pass and other streaming platforms and is claimed to empower rights owners to spark new levels of engagement through an interactive OTT player.
The new generation of the DIVA (5.0) player has been built to enable a simplified SDK integration, configuration, and set-up for clients across their apps. In essence, this new offering enables clients to integrate the best-in-class interactivity provided by the DIVA front-end with any existing video workflow. Features supported include interactive timelines; synchronised data overlays; fan engagement features; monetisation support; multi-camera viewing; 360-degree support.
Deltatre say that it can now serve operators in the market that wish to adopt interactive front-end features whilst retaining their existing online video platform (OVP) – greatly reducing effort-to-market and allowing clients to focus on servicing their users and providing an enjoyable viewing experience.
“Throughout Deltatre’s history we have always looked to evolve our offering in-step with changing consumer behaviour and client demand. Our latest offering helps clients that come to us with established video workflows, but also want the interactive, engaging features that DIVA brings,” said Deltatre president - video experiences Gilles Mas. “Together, we can ensure the end-user experiences their favourite sports in the way they want, with the fan fully in control of how they interact with a service.”
The new generation of the DIVA (5.0) player has been built to enable a simplified SDK integration, configuration, and set-up for clients across their apps. In essence, this new offering enables clients to integrate the best-in-class interactivity provided by the DIVA front-end with any existing video workflow. Features supported include interactive timelines; synchronised data overlays; fan engagement features; monetisation support; multi-camera viewing; 360-degree support.
Deltatre say that it can now serve operators in the market that wish to adopt interactive front-end features whilst retaining their existing online video platform (OVP) – greatly reducing effort-to-market and allowing clients to focus on servicing their users and providing an enjoyable viewing experience.
“Throughout Deltatre’s history we have always looked to evolve our offering in-step with changing consumer behaviour and client demand. Our latest offering helps clients that come to us with established video workflows, but also want the interactive, engaging features that DIVA brings,” said Deltatre president - video experiences Gilles Mas. “Together, we can ensure the end-user experiences their favourite sports in the way they want, with the fan fully in control of how they interact with a service.”