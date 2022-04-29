By now, almost two years after the original date of the 2020 Olympics, the TV industry was supposed to be gearing up for the onset of 8K TV but just as the Tokyo games were delayed, so has been the 8K revolution and it is failing to appeal to consumers says research from Omdia.
According to the analysts’ senior director, media and entertainment Maria Rua Aguete, shipments of 8K TVs only accounted for 0.15% of all TV shipments in 2021. This translated to a little more than 350,000 units globally. It forecasts 2.7 million households worldwide will have an 8K TV by the end of 2026.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, 95,500 8K televisions were shipped, an increase from 81,900 in Q3 21 due to seasonality. Shipments were led by China, although Western Europe and North America saw significant shipments as well, despite an absence of 8K content.
The key trend said Omdia was that it appeared that 8K TVs have lost momentum and that with no convincing content available, consumers remained sceptical about the benefits of 8K. it added that with no convincing reason to buy 8K TVs – such as very little native content being available - the marketing was failing, numbers-wise. Shipments were weaker than in the fourth quarter of 2020 and even Q121. Samsung shipped 65% of 8K TV units, with, markedly, none to Japan. Moreover, it shipped 18% fewer 8K TVs than a year earlier.
Omdia does not expect China to drive 8K, compared with North America or even Western Europe, despite the large set sizes. It said price pressures were too high. “We see no convincing market demand of further 8K service development,” Aguate added. “Even in Japan, where there is a true 8K channel (from NHK) uptake has been minimal. No regions hit the level of 1% of households with a large enough audience to become commercially interesting. With TV providers struggling with the economics of 4K UHD, 8K’s small audience appears unattractive to content producers.”
