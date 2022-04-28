Boasting an added ability to accelerate modern TV measurement currencies, real-time cross-platform TV ad measurement company iSpot.tv has announced an investment agreement with funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Goldman Sachs’ $325 million acquisition of a minority stake comes as iSpot claims that its utility as a TV currency is gaining adoption. The company recently completed 60 currency pilots between NBCUniversal, agency holding companies and brands surrounding the Olympics, Super Bowl and Q1 inventory across NBCU linear and streaming properties. In March, NBCUniversal named iSpot a preferred trading currency for the 2022 Upfront season, and WarnerMedia and Paramount used iSpot in a currency pilot for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The investment will be deployed to accelerate growth and adoption of real-time, cross-platform TV ad verification, audience measurement and performance metrics for the buy and sell side. That includes scaling engineering and product development, expanding the sales and customer success footprint, continuing to enhance the currencies for the marketplace to transact on for TV and video, and acquiring complementary businesses.
“We have been very impressed with iSpot’s world-class data analytics software platform and proprietary systems which have been purpose-built for the increasingly dynamic video measurement space,” said Leonard Seevers, partner and head of media investment for the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “We are incredibly excited to partner with Sean and the iSpot team to drive long-term growth and value creation together.”
“This team has modernised TV measurement and has achieved a lot of ground-breaking innovations for the industry in our first ten years in business,” added Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot. “As we enter our second decade, the investment and support from Goldman Sachs will help fuel the next generation of innovations and accelerate our ability to be the trusted cross-screen currency of choice.”
