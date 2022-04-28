Bidding to stay competitive in an increasingly cut-throat US streaming market, service providers Charter Communications and Comcast have formed a 50/50 joint venture to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs.
The partners say that they are aiming to provide consumers with a world-class user experience and navigation, including voice search, with all of the leading apps and more choice in the streaming marketplace. They add that their joint venture will offer app developers, streamers, retailers, operators and hardware manufacturers the opportunity to reach customers in major markets across the country with the platform.
The joint venture’s products will be based on Comcast’s Flex aggregated streaming platform and will feature hundreds of free content choices through the Xumo ad-supported streaming service it acquired in 2020 and which offers more than 200 unique streaming channels. Peacock also will be featured on the joint venture’s streaming platform, alongside other popular apps.
In addition to Xumo, Comcast will license Flex to the joint venture and contribute the retail business for XClass TVs. Charter will make an initial contribution of $900 million, funded over multiple years. The XClass TVs will be available through national retail partners and potentially direct from Comcast and Charter to provide more customer choice. Xumo will continue to operate as a free global streaming service available through the joint venture’s products and third-party devices. Charter will offer the 4K streaming TV devices and voice remotes beginning in 2023 while Comcast will continue to offer the Flex streaming platform as a streaming device and service to its customers.
"We’re thrilled to partner with Charter to bring this platform and its award-winning experience to millions of new customers. These products are all designed to make search and discovery across live, on-demand and streaming video seamless and incredibly simple for consumers,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable. “This partnership uniquely brings together more than a decade of technical innovation, national scale and new opportunities to monetize our combined investment.”
“Our new venture will bring a full-featured operating platform, new devices, and smart TVs with a robust app store providing a more streamlined and aggregated experience for the customer,” added Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge,. “As the video landscape continues to evolve, this venture will increase retail consumer options, compete at scale with established national platforms, and join our existing line-up of options for the Spectrum TV App available on most customer-owned streaming devices.”
The joint venture’s products will be based on Comcast’s Flex aggregated streaming platform and will feature hundreds of free content choices through the Xumo ad-supported streaming service it acquired in 2020 and which offers more than 200 unique streaming channels. Peacock also will be featured on the joint venture’s streaming platform, alongside other popular apps.
In addition to Xumo, Comcast will license Flex to the joint venture and contribute the retail business for XClass TVs. Charter will make an initial contribution of $900 million, funded over multiple years. The XClass TVs will be available through national retail partners and potentially direct from Comcast and Charter to provide more customer choice. Xumo will continue to operate as a free global streaming service available through the joint venture’s products and third-party devices. Charter will offer the 4K streaming TV devices and voice remotes beginning in 2023 while Comcast will continue to offer the Flex streaming platform as a streaming device and service to its customers.
"We’re thrilled to partner with Charter to bring this platform and its award-winning experience to millions of new customers. These products are all designed to make search and discovery across live, on-demand and streaming video seamless and incredibly simple for consumers,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable. “This partnership uniquely brings together more than a decade of technical innovation, national scale and new opportunities to monetize our combined investment.”
“Our new venture will bring a full-featured operating platform, new devices, and smart TVs with a robust app store providing a more streamlined and aggregated experience for the customer,” added Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge,. “As the video landscape continues to evolve, this venture will increase retail consumer options, compete at scale with established national platforms, and join our existing line-up of options for the Spectrum TV App available on most customer-owned streaming devices.”