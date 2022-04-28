After announcing a range of broadcast technology and service providers as partners, AWS has revealed the extent to which DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga’s Interactive Feed of top flight German football is built on TeraVolt TVXRAY using AWS Media and AI services.
At the heart of the project is the recognition that delivering standout content that entices and engages viewers is a continuous challenge for modern content providers, especially in live sport. DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga launched several fan-first offerings at the beginning of the 21/22 Bundesliga season, with personalisation based on Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the heart of the offer. The Interactive Feed personalises the audience experience by automatically populating a viewer’s screen with custom video alerts, statistics, and graphics that encourage interaction and extend audience engagement.
DFL’s Interactive Feed comprises more than six statistical widgets that feature information ranging from pictures and results to match facts and formations – including Average Positions and live rankings. Viewers can also access all-match highlights, progress bar, and multigame mode, so they can select games of interest, and sign up for desired alerts.
Throughout coverage of each live game, a database collects more than 40 match highlight clips, which are made available for viewers to watch on-demand via a “fixtures and results” graphic within its Interactive Feed. Each highlight contains its own relevance factor, allowing the viewer to quickly and easily find what they’re looking for, such as a goal that they may have missed. Viewers can opt to stay in a highlight browsing window or go back to the live version of the game.
During a live Bundesliga match broadcast, the Interactive Feed’s underlying architecture automatically detects real-time highlights, like a goal or an assist, using an algorithm that organises the data and makes it accessible to audiences as small icons in the timeline at the bottom of the viewport. Further allowing audiences to drive their own viewing experiences, clickable on-air graphics reveal statistical information about players and teams, ball possession, and other tactical details, even from games outside of the current view.
“We live in a digital age in which modern fans crave interactive, personalised content experiences that mirror what they get from mobile apps. Yet, a mobile device isn’t optimal for watching live sport due to the small screen and encoded graphics,” explained Steffen Merkel, DFL executive vice president audio-visual rights. “Interactive Feed solves for small screen challenges, enabling us to capture all the data a viewer needs to follow a match and arrange it in a way that’s easily digested alongside live video coverage in one interface.”
In addition to TeraVolt TVXRAY, the backend infrastructure powering the Interactive Feed is enabled by AWS services, including an AWS Relational Database (RDS) layer. Amazon Simple Storage (Amazon S3) is used for publishing purposes and keeping state (a temporal property of a process) in an AWS Elastic Kubernetes (EKS) cluster, upon which the entire solution is built.
