In the latest of a flurry of activity centred around cloud-based video, MediaKind has become the latest broadcast technology provider to gain Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner status and complete AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).









In an MCA deployment, the software is deployed and managed by MediaKind but within a customer’s own cloud account. It has the benefit of leveraging a customer’s preferred cloud service provider (CSP) vendor, typically being selected as part of a wider company transformation, while taking advantage of agreements and spending commitments with that CSP for media applications. The AWS FTR reviews products and solutions against a specific set of requirements to address security, reliability, and operational excellence issues, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Adhering to AWS FTR guidelines, MediaKind can review projects against AWS FTR requirements adhering to best practices and ensuring the best possible client experience.By adhering to FTR guidelines and identifying AWS Well-Architected best practices, MediaKind can identify and remediate risks in its products and solutions and unlock funding benefits and become eligible for various programmes within the AWS Partner Network (APN).“We are delighted to have completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review and to be working alongside another of the industry’s leading innovators in the media cloud space,” said MediaKind chief product officer Boris Felts.“The transformation from on-premises to the cloud enables all broadcasters and operators to look beyond their current offerings and achieve a competitive advantage by launching new, innovative broadcast and streaming services at speed and scale. By being part of the AWS Partner Network, we can further accelerate our customers’ digital evolution by ensuring our cloud-native products and solutions always adhere to best practices and deliver optimal excellence.” MediaKind is developing and delivering its cloud-native portfolio across any public or private cloud deployment. Part of this work includes the development of a new operational deployment approach that MediaKind has called Managed Cloud Applications (MCA), a form of commercial and deployment models for cloud-based software, lying between Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and software subscription models.In an MCA deployment, the software is deployed and managed by MediaKind but within a customer’s own cloud account. It has the benefit of leveraging a customer’s preferred cloud service provider (CSP) vendor, typically being selected as part of a wider company transformation, while taking advantage of agreements and spending commitments with that CSP for media applications.