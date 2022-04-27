Claiming to now have a three-tiered ability to support customers flexibly with customised hybrid workflows for any type of transmission, contribution and distribution, Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has unveiled the next generation of its Internet Delivery Network (IDN).
Designed to maximise content value and revenue opportunities through rapid, easy deployment at reduced expense, the platform is claimed to be able to add new features and capabilities to keep pace with evolving workflows for broadcast and production.
Telstra IDN is a software-defined, cloud-based platform designed to enable the transport of high-quality video content and live broadcast streams to any registered endpoint across shared networks like the public internet. Telstra says that using the new platform allows producers to avoid the expense of delivering content using dedicated connectivity between event sites and traditional broadcast facilities and allocate budgets toward experimenting with new content experiences at lower risk of financial losses. It adds that media and sports rights holders also benefit from lower-cost access to new buyers and audiences.
The IDN platform can monitor and tune media delivery by responding to unpredictable latency, jitter, dropped packets and network congestion. It is attributed with enabling reduced time to market through rapid deployment with flexible ingress and egress models including Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) media edge and cloud connectivity.
Telstra also provides options for customers to purchase bundled media delivery solutions: typically satellite delivery for broad regional coverage; fibre for high-value specific content or remote production; internet delivery for extra content or for back-up feeds.
“No longer only a last-mile option for remote areas, the internet has emerged as a reliable, high-quality and cost-effective option for end-to-end broadcast carriage,” said Andreas Eriksson, head of Telstra Broadcast Services. “Now we have a three-tiered ability to flexibly support customers with customised hybrid workflows for any type of transmission, contribution and distribution. Customers can mix and match fibre, satellite, internet and cloud delivery methods depending on their changing production and budget requirements.”
