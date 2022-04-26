After a series of launches for the critically-acclaimed premium Turkish drama series in key European and Asian territories, SPI has launched Dizi across Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the US including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.
Dizi was established in April 2019 and broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe. Over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other successful productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, and Farah Zeynep Abdullah will be available to subscribers, dubbed in Arabic.
Comcast customers will be able to subscribe to Dizi directly on their device for $4.99 month and series offered within Dizi will have English and Spanish localisation options. These will include Spanish and English dubbing and English subtitles for those who would like to watch the series in the original Turkish.
“Our Dizi brand, which currently boasts a catalogue of some of the best Turkish drama series, has garnered immense popularity across the globe since its launch,” commented Berkin Ecevit, sales and business development director at SPI International. “We are delighted to partner with Comcast, one of the most prominent players in the market, to jumpstart Dizi’s US expansion and to bring the magnetising world of Turkish series to the homes of millions in the region.”
“Our partnership with Dizi is an exciting new edition to our international library for drama series lovers,” added Rebecca Simpson, executive director, multicultural and international video strategy, Xfinity Consumer Services. “We are excited to continue to grow our international entertainment offerings with additional language choices, as well as making it easily accessible to our customers who can simply say ‘Show me Dizi’ into their voice remote.”
Comcast customers will be able to subscribe to Dizi directly on their device for $4.99 month and series offered within Dizi will have English and Spanish localisation options. These will include Spanish and English dubbing and English subtitles for those who would like to watch the series in the original Turkish.
“Our Dizi brand, which currently boasts a catalogue of some of the best Turkish drama series, has garnered immense popularity across the globe since its launch,” commented Berkin Ecevit, sales and business development director at SPI International. “We are delighted to partner with Comcast, one of the most prominent players in the market, to jumpstart Dizi’s US expansion and to bring the magnetising world of Turkish series to the homes of millions in the region.”
“Our partnership with Dizi is an exciting new edition to our international library for drama series lovers,” added Rebecca Simpson, executive director, multicultural and international video strategy, Xfinity Consumer Services. “We are excited to continue to grow our international entertainment offerings with additional language choices, as well as making it easily accessible to our customers who can simply say ‘Show me Dizi’ into their voice remote.”