More NAB activity from Synamedia which on the heels of enhancing its cloud-based video offer, has now seen its SaaS solutions protect all streamed TV and video content at Nordic pay-TV provider Allente and is now deploying Amazon Web Services for the next phase of its VIVID portfolio evolution.
Established in May 2020 after a merger between Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, and now 50/50 owned by Telenor Group and NENT Group, Allente provides TV and broadband services to over a million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. It is now deploying Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard and multi-DRM solutions to stream content securely across any open platform and to all devices, including phones, tablets, and smart TVs.
ServiceGuard is designed to addresses inherent weaknesses that make it easy for pirates to not only steal content but also steal entire OTT services, often using the service provider’s content delivery network (CDN) to distribute content to end users. It is claimed to be the first solution to address the vulnerabilities inherent in OTT services and the first to extend protection to the CDN, providing a holistic approach to anti-piracy.
By tackling piracy head on, Allente believes that it is safeguarding its content investments and creating the opportunity to convert illegal viewers into legitimate subscribers. “We approached Synamedia with the goal of sourcing a multi-DRM solution. Then, in dialogue with Synamedia’s security specialists, we realized that mDRM alone could not counteract all the vulnerabilities that pirates take advantage of,” explained Allente CTO Jon Espen Nergård.
“With Synamedia’s SaaS-model we discovered that we could also easily integrate and deploy its OTT ServiceGuard as an additional layer of security, giving us the confidence that we are fully protecting both the content and the service. Throughout this engagement and stringent selection process, we have been impressed by Synamedia’s security expertise and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we aim to combat piracy with the full capabilities that Synamedia brings to the fore.”
In the further expansion of its cloud-based video activity, Synamedia has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to host its VIVID software-defined workflows. The company said that as video service providers’ journey to the cloud continues to accelerate, flexible and portable cloud-based video workflows become an even more critical part of their transformation. Synamedia believes that the combination of technologies and AWS’s reliable and secure cloud services allows customers to execute their cloud strategy with a faster time to market and open doors to new revenue-generating uses cases by keeping total cost of ownership low.
Service providers can activate Synamedia’s pre-integrated video workflows such as VIVID PowerVu Distribution, VIVID low-latency streaming, VIVID compression and more using AWS services. In addition, the AWS Partner Network (APN) allows Synamedia to offer its customers a consumption-based business model lowering the barriers of entry to new video experiences.
