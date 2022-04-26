Supporting FAST monetisation, personalisation and low latency streaming on the leading cloud platform, OTT platform provider Firstlight Media is collaboratively working across a suite of Google Cloud products to develop cloud-native monetisation, personalisation and content delivery capabilities.
Firstlight Media’s OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. Most notably, the firm is attempting to tap into the growing Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) sector and offer solutions for the next generation of OTT platforms.
Designed to accelerate the industry’s shift to cloud-native platforms, the new collaboration with Google Cloud is designed to encompass multiple areas of work that directly align with Firstlight Media’s video pipeline, video CMS and user experience core product areas.
Among them are enabling video stitching for virtual, ad-supported channels, using manifest manipulation for server side ad insertion and Google Ad Manager; using BigQuery, Looker, Spanner and other Google Cloud data tools to support a real-time data pipeline and working with Google AI to pilot a media-specific recommendation engine that drives personalisation and engagement; using select technical access to Google Cloud’s high performance Media CDN to perform in-market tests to improve VOD performance and develop new live capabilities, including low latency streaming.
As part of its expanding relationship with Google Cloud, Firstlight Media’s research and development team is also driving creation of three new opportunities: the ability to bring FAST services to Google Cloud; the use of Google Cloud data and business intelligence tools to drive real-time OTT data and recommendations; and the use of Google Cloud’s Media CDN to support the high-quality, low latency video delivery demanded by consumers.
“There are tremendous opportunities for the OTT industry within the massive library of Google Cloud tools,” explained Firstlight Media CTO and co-founder Juan Martin, of “Working in concert with Google Cloud and other cloud-native partners, we’re consolidating the best media tools that Google Cloud has to offer to drive user engagement and monetisation in OTT streaming.”
"Google Cloud is committed to collaborating with customers and partners to help them build cloud solutions that advance their efficiency, performance, and scalability practices,” added Anil Jain, managing director, media and entertainment industry solutions. “We’re pleased to work alongside partners such as Firstlight Media to develop these solutions and help customers across the entire OTT industry move forward in their cloud journeys.”
