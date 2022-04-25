As its satellites continue to deliver content to millions of users simultaneously, SES has joined forces with researchers at the University of Luxembourg’s Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT) in a project designed to optimise effectively satellite performance and allocate spectrum.
The firms say resources such as spectrum and transmission power need to be continuously allocated in the most optimal way to maximise satellite system performance. Moreover, as it starts operating its fully-digital satellites – such as the SES-17 and O3b mPOWER, its second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation – SES says the need for intelligent automation and optimisation of satellite systems has become increasingly important.
The joint SES-SnT project, Resource Allocation For Satellite Communications, includes modelling and optimising performance and radio spectrum usage and the two companies have now begun testing using the MeluXina supercomputer in Luxembourg.
The addition of the computational power of MeluXina and a research partnership with SnT is said to bring testing and modelling of various scenarios to a different level. The supercomputer is capable of executing millions of billions of calculations per second which, add SES and SnT, makes it particularly attractive for research and innovation projects that require complex combinatorial calculations, including telecommunications and cryptology.
“There is always a trade-off between complexity and performance, and when your resources are satellites in orbit it is even more important to strike the right balance,” observed SnT director Björn Ottersten. “Meluxina’s computational power enabled the project team to scale up the complexity of their work, investigating optimisation scenarios that would not be realistic to consider with normal computers.”
Added SES chief technology officer Ruy Pinto: “In order to optimise the performance of our innovative, next-generation satellites, we have to use software-based systems with complex algorithms and run hundreds of tests before our new satellite systems are operational. We are grateful for the opportunity to use the capabilities of MeluXina to generate optimisation scenarios that will enable us to deliver the best service to our customers.”
