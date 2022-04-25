In an integration designed to give content producers native access to sports data in addition to the growing number of data sources already available to live producers via a cloud data display platform, Dizplai has forged a partnership with Stats Perform.
The agreement also includes the official partnership with Stats Perform’s Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN), an initiative connecting influential and complementary partners to continue the delivery of innovative content delivery across the market.
The professional services firm, formerly known as Never.no, says that the integration of its API with Stats Perform will give sports content creators “seamless” access to Opta driven live sports statistics and data from over 60 different sports and over 500,000 matches a year. It adds that the native integration will create a quick, simple connection between the live data and display of dynamic graphics, to inform and entertain sports fans on broadcast and digital channels.
Dizplai’s platform helps content creators - from broadcast to live events - produce an interactive viewing experience from anywhere in the world. Managed through a web browser, users will be able to use Dizplai to create live data sets within the onboard cloud graphics or through hardware graphics tools and display real-time Opta data from connected live sports and archived statistics - including live text commentaries, analytics, predictions and live gameviews - delivered during any live broadcast.
“Our partnership with Stats Perform is an exciting addition to the number of new data sources that can be easily integrated into live content experiences,” remarked Dizplai managing director Ed Abis.
“We work with rights holders, clubs, federations and a growing number of high profile fan-led platforms, who will benefit from access to a world of unlimited sports data, such as live scores, in-game analysis, squad lists, and much more. Cloud technology is powering live broadcasts on any channel and producing high quality informative content from a broadcast studio, or even a bedroom. This integration makes it easy for producers to feature in-depth analysis and statistics within a simple graphics overlay, or dynamic animated interfaces delivered to a wider audience.”
