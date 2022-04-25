As evolving viewership habits and content decentralisation are continuing to reshape the role of TV, turnkey content distribution solutions TELEV8 is to use TiVo’s managed IPTV service to deliver what it says is a new and compelling entertainment experience for hotels and other commercial venues.
TELEV8 provides content distribution solutions to commercial and visitor-based venues including hospitality, healthcare, senior and student accommodations. The platform aims to deliver value to its stakeholders by minimising onsite hardware costs and simplifying what the company says in an overly complex and burdened legacy distribution models. TELEV8’s free-to-guest television experiences are constructed within an application-based framework, blending live TV, on-demand and catch-up TV into an improved user interface.
Using TiVo’s content-first entertainment experience and personalised content discovery technology platform, TELEV8 will now make that same experience available to the hospitality industry and transform how linear programming is delivered. Hotels and other commercial venues will be able to offer premium video at lower cost while differentiating their brand.
“Commercial venues are increasingly pressured to deliver on the rapid consumer adoption of streaming video applications and the introduction of app-based TV in partnership with TiVo is the future of content delivery,” commented TELEV8 co-CEO Charles Siemonsma.
“We are thrilled to work with TELEV8 to provide a timely solution to the hospitality industry that meets the evolving entertainment needs of the modern guest,” added TiVo senior vice president of global sales Jeff Glahn. “Together, we can deliver the kind of in-room TV experience that will delight guests at a fraction of the cost of current solutions.”
