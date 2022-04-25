Independent video software provider has revealed a raft of activity and launches designed to address the needs of the increasingly cloud-based video industry with a new version of its Synamedia Go cloud video suite, AI-based CDN traffic management tools and a set of SaaS-based solutions.
“As we move into a new generation of streaming platforms, media businesses of all types need systems that are much more flexible. New viewing experiences have to be matched quickly to commercial objectives, consumer satisfaction and performance optimisation,” said Synamedia CTO Nick Thexton commenting on the launches.
The launch of the new full suite of Synamedia Go is said to reflect the need for an agile, flexible SaaS platform that balances functionality with speed-to-market for VOD and live streaming services. Synamedia Go is now said to include all the functionality and flexibility required to acquire, manage and distribute content. The move sees Go.Foundation, the new entry level service of Synamedia Go is now complemented by a suite of new packs, including Go.Monetize, Go.Personalize and Go.Recommend.
Synamedia Go’s design gives customers a choice of using pre-integrated third party solutions from providers in the Synamedia Partner Network. Initial partners are: Dotscreen, To The New (TTN), Wiztivi (for UI); Cleeng, InPlayer, and Evergent (for monetisation and identity); Gracenote, Teravolt, and Utelly (for metadata, recommendations and aggregation). Synamedia’s own security, addressable advertising, business insights, and video network solutions are also pre-integrated with Synamedia Go. Alternatively, customers can develop their own applications or use their preferred provider for common components such as metadata, CRM, and billing systems.
“Building on our decades of experience designing video software solutions, Synamedia Go meets this need for flexibility and rapid implementation,” Thexton added. “It bridges the gap in the market between very basic systems, and – at the other extreme – highly customised solutions that can be very expensive to modify once live. Synamedia Go complements our broad OTT portfolio including Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard, VIVID Workflow as a Service, Synamedia Iris OTT addressable advertising and Synamedia Clarissa business insights.”
The new set of artificial intelligence-based (AI) traffic management features for the Edge CDN solution are designed to transform the way video streams are delivered and will enable a plethora of new consumption experiences by simplifying the process of onboarding new services, all while delivering a fast return on investment (ROI).
The content delivery solution enables visibility and control over streaming video traffic including the ability to scale up from 500Gbps to 5+ Tbps, and back. Scaling at this range in a matter of minutes is crucial during major events such as sports. Synamedia’s Edge CDN now features an AI module to predict the main CDN metrics in the next hour. By predicting traffic load, Edge CDN can scale on-demand to address viewers’ video quality expectations as demand fluctuates.
Synamedia believes that the elasticity of its offering makes the delivery process more cost-effective and efficient as the predictions direct servers to rev-up or slow down to adjust to the expected traffic volume. With Edge CDN’s real-time analytics and monitoring system, any gap between the actual and expected performance can be analysed and presented via preconfigured dashboards with report metrics for troubleshooting network anomalies.
Synamedia’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based portfolio is being displayed at NAB 2022 and the products and solutions it contains is designed to enable service providers and content owners to create immersive viewing experiences, capitalise on new revenue opportunities, and keep viewers connected by delivering high-quality video to any screen.
