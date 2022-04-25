Newly launched Planetcast International has established a partnership with streaming TV platform provider Wurl to enable India’s media and entertainment companies to join what firms call the free ad supported streaming TV (FAST) revolution.
The collaboration is designed to enable broadcasters and other content owners in the country to explore the launch of FAST channels, capitalising on the substantial amount of content the local film and television industry produces. In addition, Wurl and Planetcast will support other collaborative initiatives, including supporting the launch of Indian content FAST channels internationally in markets that Wurl already support.
“India has an incredibly vibrant media market that Wurl and Planetcast think is perfectly suited to FAST distribution,” says Planetcast Media Services chief operating officer Sanjay Duda. “Through Planetcast partnering with Wurl, India’s media and entertainment industry will gain the combination of our local media and international distribution expertise and the AI-driven ad targeting and data smarts of Wurl to make the perfect solution for the launch of Indian FAST channels.”
“No one knows India’s media market better than Planetcast, and our strengths focus on powering streaming TV and the technologies needed to successfully launch FAST channels,” added James Grant, SVP partnerships at Wurl. “Together Planetcast and Wurl are partnering to ensure that Indian channels can reach more markets worldwide through the FAST model, and that the FAST opportunity in India can be explored and given the opportunity to grow as quickly as it has in other markets, including the Americas.”
