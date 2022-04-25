Just as Sinclair Broadcast Group announces its intention to offer high dynamic range (HDR) content for the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks in the third quarter of 2022 based on the technology, Technicolor has revealed the extent of its Advanced HDR content production, distribution and display solution.
As the industry transitions from standard dynamic range (SDR) to HDR, Technicolor believes that its Advanced HDR will support industry efforts to rapidly make as much HDR content available to as many markets as possible.
At the heart of the HDT offer is a new “round-trip” feature that automates the SDR-HDR and HDR-SDR conversion process for live-TV and post-production operations while, said the company, maintaining the original intent of the content creators. Advanced HDR also features Technicolor Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) and Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) offer content producers and broadcasters. The ITM tool is designed to provide a dynamic, tuneable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and colour saturation.
Also dynamic, tuneable and real-time, SL-HDR is tool and implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver what Technicolor guarantees will be a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats (HDR10, HLG, S-LOG3). SL-HDR1 transforms HDR input streams into SDR-plus-metadata streams and compatible receivers provide consumers with HDR images that can be adapted to optimise the display capabilities of their devices.
“In the [production] process, significant issues need to be addressed as content developers, production equipment manufacturers, broadcasters, streaming providers, TV makers…and consumers…move toward an all-HDR future,” said Tony Bozzini, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor. “That is why it is so important for the entire ecosystem to coalesce around technically effective and economically efficient solutions. Advanced HDR by Technicolor offers a clear path
