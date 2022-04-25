Media industry technology provider Grass Valley has announced a collaboration with Epic Games to bring the real-time 3D creation tool for photoreal visuals and immersive experiences, Unreal Engine, to its agile media processing platform, GV AMPP.
Unreal Engine is used across broadcast and live events, and is also adopted across film and TV, architecture, automotive, simulation, games and more. It enables support for the live production ecosystem and its multi-display rendering feature is designed to empower media companies, creators and artists to tell stories in what Grass Valley says will be more innovative and immersive ways.
AMPP sits at the heart of the GVMU (GV Media Universe) ecosystem and is part of Grass Valley's vision to empower media companies to use both on-premise and cloud technologies to build live production environments.
“By integrating Unreal Engine into AMPP, we are making state-of-the-art real-time rendering available to all other vendors as well as customers in a way that was simply not possible before,” said Grass Valley CEO Andrew Cross.
“Our customers will be able to leverage Unreal Engine to build virtual sets, augmented reality, and graphics into their storytelling, produced either locally or in the cloud, thanks to AMPP. It will give media companies the flexibility to produce the next generation of production without the boundaries of traditional workflows. I am thrilled to be partnering with a world-class company like Epic Games and help extend the reach of Unreal Engine on AMPP.”
“We are proud that Grass Valley is bringing native integration of Unreal Engine into AMPP,” added Bernt Johannessen, Unreal Engine business director for broadcast at Epic Games. “This new integration allows companies and individuals to build video products on Unreal Engine that directly integrate into broadcast infrastructure that can run anywhere, on-prem or in the cloud. With native support for Unreal Engine in their modern cloud-based platform, Grass Valley is opening up valuable opportunities for broadcasters to create dynamic workflows seamlessly.”
AMPP sits at the heart of the GVMU (GV Media Universe) ecosystem and is part of Grass Valley's vision to empower media companies to use both on-premise and cloud technologies to build live production environments.
“By integrating Unreal Engine into AMPP, we are making state-of-the-art real-time rendering available to all other vendors as well as customers in a way that was simply not possible before,” said Grass Valley CEO Andrew Cross.
“Our customers will be able to leverage Unreal Engine to build virtual sets, augmented reality, and graphics into their storytelling, produced either locally or in the cloud, thanks to AMPP. It will give media companies the flexibility to produce the next generation of production without the boundaries of traditional workflows. I am thrilled to be partnering with a world-class company like Epic Games and help extend the reach of Unreal Engine on AMPP.”
“We are proud that Grass Valley is bringing native integration of Unreal Engine into AMPP,” added Bernt Johannessen, Unreal Engine business director for broadcast at Epic Games. “This new integration allows companies and individuals to build video products on Unreal Engine that directly integrate into broadcast infrastructure that can run anywhere, on-prem or in the cloud. With native support for Unreal Engine in their modern cloud-based platform, Grass Valley is opening up valuable opportunities for broadcasters to create dynamic workflows seamlessly.”