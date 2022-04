Filmstream’s current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. Filmstream plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future.For its part, Samsung TV Plus boasts a catalogue of 100% free ad-supported content spanning news, sports, entertainment, movies and an ever-growing number of channels, with new channels being added every month in Sweden. The service comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs from 2017 onwards and users are not required to register in order to stream the content offered.“We are very excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Samsung TV Plus to include the Swedish market for our well received FAST channel Filmstream,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “This is the fifth market in which Filmstream has launched with Samsung TV Plus - following UK, Australia, India and the Netherlands - and the first of a string of launches to come in [2022].”