SPI/FilmBox has continued the global expansion of its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels with digital channel Filmstream set to arrive in Sweden through the Samsung Electronics free streaming service Samsung TV Plus.
Filmstream’s current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. Filmstream plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future.
For its part, Samsung TV Plus boasts a catalogue of 100% free ad-supported content spanning news, sports, entertainment, movies and an ever-growing number of channels, with new channels being added every month in Sweden. The service comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs from 2017 onwards and users are not required to register in order to stream the content offered.
“We are very excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Samsung TV Plus to include the Swedish market for our well received FAST channel Filmstream,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “This is the fifth market in which Filmstream has launched with Samsung TV Plus - following UK, Australia, India and the Netherlands - and the first of a string of launches to come in [2022].”
