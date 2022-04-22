Aiming to provide media companies with what it says is a high-value, low investment approach to metadata management, enabling a rich, unified consumer experience, Amdocs company Vubiquity has launched MetaVU.
Based on Amazon Web Services (AWS), MetaVU is designed to aggregate metadata into a single point of integration from both internal and external data sources. It is attributed with ensuring “comprehensiveness”, enabling marketing teams to create more targeted promotions and enable rich consumer experiences.
Outlining the rationale for its launch, Vubiquity cited research from Omdia showing a critical need to classify and label video content metadata accurately. However, it noted that huge volumes, variety, and granularity can make manual metadata tagging costly, time-consuming, and inaccurate. In this regard, artificial intelligence (AI)-automated content tagging solutions are a game-changer.
Vubiquity claims to hold relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, touching over a billion consumers. This said the company helps it better understand the complexities of managing many consumer-facing platforms, better preparing it for customers’ unique metadata requirements.
“MetaVU unleashes the power of data by utilising a rich set of metadata to augment the growing content libraries that today’s consumers demand,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Vubiquity group president of technology and head of strategy. “This offers a rich customer experience used to drive contextualised interactions and provide additional monetisation opportunities for targeted audiences and advertising.”
