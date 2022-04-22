Just after selling TV stations in twelve markets in a transaction described as furthering its strategic evolution, Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced the expansion of its digital streaming strategy via a deal with Amagi.
With the rise of connected TV (CTV) and streaming, CMG has chosen Amagi to power its streaming across, mobile, web and CTV distribution as CMG migrates, builds and launches a major expansion of its free digital streaming strategy.
The company’s digital offerings have since grown to 30 linear streams, nearly three-fold within a period of three months. Each of CMG’s 10 major markets now features a 24x7 Now Channel, a news channel and a market-specific weather channel. These channels include the capability to feature live breaking news at a moment’s notice.
“CMG has always led the way, innovating across product, technology and content. Now, with Amagi’s best-in-class solutions, we’ve been able to take our streaming capabilities to the next level, fuelling growth for the company,” said Marian Pittman, executive vice president, content, product and innovation of CMG. “Our collaboration with Amagi unlocks the potential to greatly expand our streaming footprint including our NOW Channels, news and weather streams across CMG.”
To distribute its growing array of digital channels, CMG is using the Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud playout service. With the ability to handle complex functions such as EPG ingestion, manipulation and formatting, CMG has now become a trusted reliable partner for distribution endpoints like Plex and Redbox. In addition, Amagi ADS PLUS ad sales service enables CMG to improve ad monetisation by selling their inventory—increasing fill rates and reducing blank slates—to create better ad experiences and happier, more loyal viewers.
“Our comprehensive streaming strategy fuels growth for our business by using centralised programming, shared content, high-quality video, optimised ad breaks, and more. We needed a platform and partner that helps enable that strategy,” added Mark Beck, senior vice president, and chief information officer for CMG.
“In addition to integrating with our CMG app ecosystem, Amagi is certified to integrate with high-profile distribution partners such as Redbox, Plex and others. And while our immediate focus is on CMG’s TV streaming business, the platform has also allowed us to quickly launch many of CMG’s radio shows into the video streaming world, further extending our video business.”
