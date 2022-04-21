Media processing and delivery technology provider Appear has announced the signing of a global preferred alliance member agreement with live media and entertainment technology provider Grass Valley.
Explaining the reasons for the partnership, the firms said that with the pace of adoption rising for cloud and remote production workflows, flexible and efficient encoding is a pre-requisite to unlocking the best that IP-based technology has to offer. They added that open standards play a crucial role in giving broadcasters and content owners access to a wide ecosystem of interoperable technology and that they add the reassurance of consistent performance with solutions from multiple vendors, maximising available options while reducing uncertainty and risk.
The partnership will see Appear’s X Platform added to the Grass Valley Media Universe, giving Grass Valley customers a solution for high-quality, low latency, broadcast contribution, distribution, DSNG, cloud-based live production, and real-time viewing of video feeds. The Appear X Platform is a high-capacity, versatile, ultra-low latency platform for high-speed video networking, enhanced IP security and advanced compression for the remote production, contribution and distribution markets. Appear’s encoder supports 4K UHD and 10-bit 4:2:2 video, HDR and SMPTE 2110 inputs for all IP contribution. Furthermore, Appear’s ultra-low latency X decoder enables broadcast operators to interact dynamically with cloud resources without sacrificing system responsiveness.
Under the terms of the agreement, Grass Valley will integrate Appear products, including the X10 and X20 platforms, with its open standards NMOS and Orbit Orchestration control platforms. The X Platform has been tested in combination with Grass Valley’s platforms not only as it pertains to delivering high quality, low latency SRT streams and JPEG XS across WAN with light touch lossless compression, but also in having the X platform controlled via NMOS and Grass Valley’s Orbit control system to build automated workflows.
With this alliance in place, Grass Valley says that its customers will have a new tool for ultra-low latency and high-quality video encoding for synchronised multi-camera open standard SRT video streams. These streams are fed directly into the Grass Valley Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP), the cloud-based technology platform that underlies the Grass Valley Media Universe. AMPP is capable of supporting multiple streaming protocols over public and private networks.
“The Grass Valley Media Universe is intended to bring existing and new technologies together in ways that generate new opportunities for our customers. This alliance with Appear directly furthers that cause,” said Costa Nikols, vice president global sales enablement and training, Grass Valley. “The channel density and multi-functional processing capabilities of the X Platform combined with our Media Universe gives customers unrivalled flexibility, providing the ultimate combination of low latency and stream synchronisation required for high-quality cloud live production. With this alliance our customers get access to the best of both, Grass Valley and Appear, all under a single commercial contract.”
Alex Pannell, chief commercial officer at Appear added, “We see the partnership with Grass Valley as an exciting proposition for the market. Open standard, IP-based workflows are becoming more desirable to broadcasters and operators, and the combination of Grass Valley’s Media Universe and our X Platform is a one-stop shop for building this workflow.”
