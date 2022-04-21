Video and unstructured data solutions provider Quantum Corporation has launched H4000 Essential, an all-in-one appliance at entry-level price point designed to give small creative teams access to platforms as used by the leading content producers and largest brands.
H4000 Essential integrates Quantum CatDV media asset management and Quantum StorNext 7 shared storage software on the H4000 storage platform and provides shared storage and automatic content indexing, discovery and workflow collaboration for small creative teams.
Quantum says that the product does not require specialised IT skills to support, can be up and running in minutes, and offers unique features that integrate media management and storage so these teams can spend more time creating and less time searching for content. It adds that for the first time, the same technologies used by the largest studios, broadcasters, and post-production houses are available to small creative teams everywhere, starting at an entry-level suggested retail price under $40,000.
Other features include collaborative shared storage systems of starting at either 48TB or 96TB of raw storage in a compact 2U server, expandable up to 384TB with purchase of additional storage; 25GbE networking connection to customer networks; shared storage operations to trigger; automatic content ingest, metadata extraction, proxy, thumbnail, and filmstrip creation; automatic content cataloguing and indexing based on folder structure, made immediately available to all users.
“What’s remarkable about the new H4000 Essential is that we’ve brought the most important capabilities of two powerful platforms - CatDV and StorNext - and taken away the complexity and time in configuring and managing them separately and setting up production workflows,” said Dave Clack, vice president and general manager, cloud software and analytics, Quantum.
“The H4000 Essential is the fastest solution to stand up for a new project or a new team – whether working directly on the storage, collaborating remotely from the field, managing multiple projects simultaneously, or all the above. For the first time, these industry-leading technologies are in reach of small creative groups everywhere.”
