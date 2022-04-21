As part of its bid to continue the expansion of its dynamic global cloud services, global media and content management solutions provider Globecast has revealed that its managed cloud network solution has successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and is now an official global AWS partner.
The AWS FTR is designed to enable AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions, providing specific guidelines to adopt a subset of AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.
The news comes just after Globecast announced the launch of version 2.0 of its Managed Cloud Network (MCN) solution, tailored for sports broadcasters and rights holders. It allows customers to add value to an event to which they have bought rights by facilitating secure, cloud-based distribution of additional content, meaning. affiliates can air content specific to each affiliate without the additional cost of more fibre or satellite capacity. It also now includes support for the open-source and very popular SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol alongside existing Zixi protocol support.
“Globecast MCN is the first service of ours to complete the FTR. AWS really looked at the services we can provide with MCN, closely examining the design, build and the way it’s operated. As we continue our journey and our customers’ journeys to the cloud, it’s imperative we work with the best the industry has to offer and that, of course, includes AWS. We have worked hard to ensure our MCN service achieves its targets, and this is very important step on that road.”
“We are very pleased to achieve AWS partner status. We have worked with them across our media supply chain services, including major cloud playout projects with Crown Media and GAC Family,” said Sebastien Fauzan, head of marketing for live and sports at Globecast.
