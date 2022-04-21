The free-to-attend event will also host more than 200 exhibitors and 100 live sessions across eight theatres. More than 7000 attendees are expected to attend the event, which is the biggest content production and media tech trade show in the UK, covering all aspects of content creation, including pre-production, production, post-production and distribution.Theroux will be in conversation with Charlene White where the Mindhouse co-founder will look back over his extensive documentary career and reveal how he has honed his techniques. Deacon will be in conversation with Ria Hebden and the actor will set out the projects he has in the pipeline and explore managing mental health and diversity and inclusion.BBC commissioning editor Chambers will be joined by Bandicoot co-founder Daniel Nettleton, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel exec Tom Blakeson and Potion Pictures’ managing director David Newton to discuss the use of technology, AV, virtual production and staging.Other sessions include Natural History Programming in 2022 and Beyond where Silverback director Tania Esteban, Plimsoll deputy head of production Lucy Bilson and composer Benji Merrison will share how Covid has affected the way they work.In State of the Nation: Production – Argonon chief operating officer Laura Bessell, Arrow head of production Carrie Pennifer and Ten66 producer / director Dean Webster set out how the production community has carried on during the pandemic.