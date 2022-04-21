As part of an expansion into wider sports entertainment, streaming sports provider DAZN Group today announces an exclusive multi-year partnership with Pragmatic Solutions and Pragmatic Play to launch what it calls a next generation betting product.
Through this strategic partnership and others, DAZN says it will become the first truly immersive sports entertainment ecosystem in which fans can watch live and non-live content, consume news and highlights, socialise and bet.
Under the agreement, which DAZN believes will signal the future of the casual betting landscape, a new group of companies has been established to operate a betting service under the DAZN BET brand headquartered in Gibraltar. To be developed over the next few years, it will see the development of what is claimed as the world’s first service combining over-the-top (OTT) live sports viewing and betting, creating a more engaging and interactive experience for fans.
DAZN BET will use the DAZN customer base and brand under a licensing agreement with DAZN Group and Pragmatic Group will supply the underlying platform and content and be responsible for the ongoing product development. DAZN says it chose Pragmatic Group, a leading platform technology and content provider for the betting and gaming industry, as its partner due to its “innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.”
The service is expected to soft launch a beta product to coincide with the start of the new football season.
Commenting on the deal, Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “The convergence of sports media and betting is the future. This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner who is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans. It underscores DAZN’s commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans.”
Ashley Lang, CEO of Pragmatic Solutions, added, “It’s an honour for us to partner with DAZN. We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this.”
Under the agreement, which DAZN believes will signal the future of the casual betting landscape, a new group of companies has been established to operate a betting service under the DAZN BET brand headquartered in Gibraltar. To be developed over the next few years, it will see the development of what is claimed as the world’s first service combining over-the-top (OTT) live sports viewing and betting, creating a more engaging and interactive experience for fans.
DAZN BET will use the DAZN customer base and brand under a licensing agreement with DAZN Group and Pragmatic Group will supply the underlying platform and content and be responsible for the ongoing product development. DAZN says it chose Pragmatic Group, a leading platform technology and content provider for the betting and gaming industry, as its partner due to its “innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.”
The service is expected to soft launch a beta product to coincide with the start of the new football season.
Commenting on the deal, Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “The convergence of sports media and betting is the future. This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner who is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans. It underscores DAZN’s commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans.”
Ashley Lang, CEO of Pragmatic Solutions, added, “It’s an honour for us to partner with DAZN. We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this.”