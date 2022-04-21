UK operator EE is claiming to have become the first European network to aggregate successfully a 5G signal using seven different spectrum carriers, including its existing 3.4GHz and new 3.6GHz 5G channels, delivering the fastest 5G speeds to date.
The achievement is said to have been made possible through a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies at the Borehamwood lab owned by the mobile operator’s EE parent BT, using parts of the spectrum EE acquired in a auction in April 2021 organised by UK regulator Ofcom. EE and Qualcomm combined five 4G (LTE) carriers and two 5G (New Radio), said to be the first time any European network has achieved this feat. A mobile test device featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System was used to achieve the benchmark.
The result is said to be 5G data speeds topping 2.2Gbps in lab testing and expected real-world network speeds of over 1.7Gbps. EE said that its innovation means a major boost in 5G network capacity, using a total of 170 MHz of Bandwidth, and could deliver the fastest available 5G in some areas of the UK.
Commented EE director of mobile David Salam: “Our commitment to technology investment and innovation, coupled with our leading 5G footprint, continues to see the EE network offer and sustain the best overall 5G experience in the UK. By pooling our research expertise with Qualcomm Technologies, we have been able to further enhance the EE network and will start to deliver some of Europe’s fastest 5G speeds in our major cities.”
