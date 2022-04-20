In the latest of a series of deals with regional connectivity firms, Spanish satellite services and solutions operator Hispasat has returned to further serve the Latin American video market, extending its direct-to-home (DTH) managed service contract with Chilean telco Entel.
The renewal agreement until the end of 2024 and will aim to capitalise on the efficiency gained from Hispasat’s acquisition of the signal management and transportation business of Media Networks Latin America in 2021 which enabled the operator to provide a complete managed service that includes receiving, processing and broadcasting channels, the required satellite capacity, as well as the electronic programme guide (EPG) service and conditional access for content protection.
To facilitate these services, Hispasat says that it will combines the strength of its orbital position at 61 degrees West, from which its Amazonas fleet of satellites broadcasts nearly 800 channels to the entire region, and its teleport in Lurín (Peru), which it describes as one of the most important in Latin America.
“Last year we made a firm commitment to improving our offering in the Latin American multimedia market and to providing our customers a more advanced and efficient service, adapted to their needs,” commented Hispasat chief commercial officer, Ignacio Sanchis. “We would like to thank Entel for their trust in our project and we hope to be able to offer added value in satellite television, which still has an important path forward in the region,” he added.
Entel home market lead product owner Daniel Rios added: “we here... want to continue offering the best satellite TV service to our customers and thanks to the comprehensive managed service proposal by Hispasat for direct-to-home television in Latin America, we will be able to do it even more efficiently in a way that's better suited to our needs.”
