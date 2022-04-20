Increasing its connected devices reach to provide users and advertisers with an enhanced reach of its free content European video-on-demand service Rakuten TV has launched its advertising served linear channels on web and mobile platforms.
Rakuten TV, once mainly focused on developing smart TV solutions, entered the AVOD and FAST business in 2019 and it is now committed to provide users different options of access to entertainment whether it is TVOD, AVOD, FAST or SVOD, according to their needs. With the launch of linear channels on web and mobile, the company says that it is taking a further step to bring entertainment wherever users are, facilitating the whole viewing experience also for bite-sized entertainment. All the channels currently distributed via smart TVs will now also be available on web and mobile across all of the company’s European territories.
By increasing its supported devices, Rakuten TV regards itself as being able to expand its unique market differential in offering premium and relevant content across various types of offer (buy, rent, subscribe or watch for free with ads), all in one place. The Channels, free and ad-served, will now be accessible via Website, iOS app and android mobile app through the dedicated menu section. They are available in 42 countries in Europe with an average of 100 channels per country, and include a wide variety of genres from news, sport, factual, kids-entertainment, music, etc. from world renewed brands.
“After years of positioning as Your Cinema at home, RTV takes this step forward according to our strategy to become one of the leaders of AVOD and FAST in Europe, and bringing entertainment everywhere the users need”, said Rakuten TV CEO Cédric Dufour.
“We want our platform to allow all viewers to access all the entertainment they can find wherever they are, giving them the opportunity to enjoy their preferred entertainment contents in any moment and from any device, according to their needs and preferences.”
