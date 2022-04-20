Digital media and entertainment company and wholly-owned Cinedigm subsidiary Digital Media Rights (DMR) is letting fans stream their favourite niche channels with the launch of the Cinehouse free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service.
DMR describes Cinehouse as being dedicated to bringing fans the best films and TV shows from around the world spanning genres such as mysteries, action, classic anime, comedy, gaming, K-pop and more.
Featuring a mix of video-on-demand (VOD) series and movies, plus a line-up of 12 channels for superfans, Cinehouse is available at www.cinehousetv.com, as well as on iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, smart TVs and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Following a soft launch and rebranding, Cinehouse will begin with thousands of hours on demand – including several Digimon Adventure tri. movies and Godzilla films from Shout! Factory (pictured) – in addition to a linear channel line-up.
This includes channels and VOD content available through partnerships with ESTV and Shout! Factory (Johnny Carson TV, MST3K, Shout! Factory TV, The Carol Burnett Show and TokuSHOUTsu), as well as DMR’s portfolio that targets Gen Z and Millennials. Plans to add other third-party channels will be announced at a later date.
“For more than a decade, we have acquired a unique understanding of how to engage with and create streaming channels for superfans that are not only interested in a particular genre but who are part of loyal communities that live and breathe this content,” said DMR president and co-founder David Chu. “Cinehouse gives us an opportunity to take this knowledge and offer a curated line-up that features an array of channels that young, diverse and enthusiastic audiences will enjoy.”
“Shout! Factory has been successfully applying its expertise in presenting cult classic movies and series to digital streaming audiences,” added Gene Pao, executive vice president of strategy and digital at Shout! Factory. “Its branded and show-specific channels have generated broad appeal not only for long-time fans, but also for a new generation discovering these properties for the first time. The digital medium and Cinehouse’s unique platform offerings allow viewers to enjoy these pop-culture content through new and compelling experiences.”
