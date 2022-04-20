Celebrating growth after a period in which is believed it would have to struggle to survive, UK factual series and documentary specialist indie back2back Productions has announced two new deals with leading media firms.
The deals see new science series, Engineering Repurposed pre-bought for Quest - with funding from Paul Heaney’s BossaNova Media, which holds the worldwide distribution rights - while Unexplained: Caught on Camera will return for Really.
10 x 60’ Engineering Repurposed looks at the structures, machines and gadgets that have been transformed from their original purpose into something completely different — such as the former industrial grain factory that is now one of Africa’s largest art galleries or the jet engine that’s been converted into a mobile home. The series producer is Hannah Assenza (Food Unwrapped; The Undateables).
The third season of Unexplained: Caught on Camera (10 x 60’) uses a clip-show format to explore UGC footage, from poltergeist activity caught on mobile phones to ghostly apparitions on CCTV systems and car dash-cams. A team of paranormal experts casts a critical eye over the footage and listens to the first-hand accounts of the people involved as they attempt to explain the unexplainable. Unexplained: Caught on Camera is produced by Brett Lawrence (Gogglebox; Dating No Filter) and represented globally by Canadian distributor Boat Rocker Media.
“As a regional indie, we thought we were doing well to still be trading after the last two years, which have seen so many small creative businesses go under, said back2back founder and managing director David Notman-Watt commenting on the deals. “To be able to announce a new commission — and a commission from a media giant, at that — is genuine cause for celebration. With Quest and BossaNova on board, Engineering Repurposed is not only guaranteed to be seen and sold around the world, but will be a welcome addition to our growing slate of returnable bankers.”
In other deals, back2back has also pre-sold the fifth season of The World’s Deadliest Weather (13 x 60 mins) to BBC Earth and M6 France.
