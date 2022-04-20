Pearl TV, the coalition of US broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, has teamed with MediaTek on a programme that accelerates and streamlines the path for adoption of the standard by makers of smart TVs and related devices.
The FastTrack programme will aim to provide consumer electronics manufacturers with an easier, faster, and more cost-effective process to introduce NEXTGEN TV-compatible products via MediaTek’s Reference Platform. The Reference Platform will be pre-certified for compliance with the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) NEXTGEN TV logo requirements, A3SA Security and the RUN3TV Application platform—ensuring that manufacturers are meeting the highest standards around authenticity and security.
Now broadcasting in nearly 60 markets covering more than half of the US, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 82% of viewers in the US by the end of 2022. According to recent research by Magid, 85% of viewers without a NEXTGEN TV are likely to purchase one in the next year. NEXTGEN TV sales are projected to double this year over 2021, increase by 75% in 2023, and then grow again by 100% in 2024 according to the CTA.
NEXTGEN TV sets are proliferating, now with approximately 70 models available at retail, at a starting price point between $500 and $600, from Sony, Samsung, and LG. Hisense was recently added to the roster of manufacturers, giving consumers even more choices for receivers as its models are introduced this year.
“The FastTrack program comes to the market at an opportune time for consumer electronics manufacturers looking to invest in cutting edge broadcast technology and better serve their customers with unrivalled visual and audio features,” commented Alfred Chan, vice president, TV Business Unit in the Smart Home Group at MediaTek. “Consumers want TVs to come with NEXTGEN TV capabilities and they want to be part of the future of television. NEXTGEN TV represents a new realm of possibilities for television and device manufacturers, and we’re thrilled that this collaboration helps open the door for brands that want to have a seat at the table.”
“The trajectory of NEXTGEN TV hasn’t slowed down and now our expanded collaboration with MediaTek only bolsters the path toward ubiquitous inclusion and adoption,” added Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “We’re excited that together with MediaTek, we can usher in high-volume, low-cost televisions that consumers desire and are buying today, particularly among millennials.
