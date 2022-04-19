Offering a one-stop solution to power live streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) for organisations looking to enhance their products and services with video, Wowza has launched Wowza Video.
The next generation of the company’s cloud-based streaming service combines live streaming, VOD and a content management system (CMS) into a single platform for businesses looking to unlock the value of video.
The solution combines Wowza’s 15-year track record as a live streaming provider with VOD capabilities that are sadi to be able to power any business use case with cloud-based transcoding, packaging, delivery and playback. The new video CMS enables content distributors to easily store and manage video assets while improving searchability for end users.
Wowza Video’s built-in CDN is designed to ensure smooth content delivery across the globe and auto-scaling to audiences of any size, while the brandable HTML video player player supports playback in any environment and includes advanced features for ad insertion, security, low latency and more.
With Wowza Video’s analytics feature, publishers are said to be able to gain insight into stream health, viewer data and platform performance. The simple-to-use interface provides visibility across the entire workflow to inform data-driven decisions. The builder-focused solution also includes API coverage across encoding, transcoding, CMS and playback to support everything from quickly getting started to developing advanced video applications.
“The release of Wowza Video exemplifies our transformation from self-service streaming components to full-service video solutions,” said David Stubenvoll, co-founder and CEO of Wowza. “We’ve always been an innovator in video and this investment into cloud-based SaaS technology was driven by a commitment to being the partner organizations scale with. For that reason, the new functionality released today was directly informed by customer feedback.”
“Wowza is a preferred partner that we’ve relied on to power our video technologies for over a decade, and we’re excited about the new capabilities they’re bringing to market with Wowza Video,” said Patrick Freeman, digital media systems administrator at Jewelry Television. “The user interface and new stream monitoring pages are very nice, very clean. And for someone who wants to do live streaming plus their own front end for a video offering, the API is strong and makes total sense. We look forward to using it.”
