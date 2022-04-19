In a coup for the Bristol-based independent premium factual production company, Bumble Bee Films has revealed the commission by Netflix of Wild Babies, a blue-chip natural history series revealing the secret lives of wild baby animals.
Narrated by BAFTA and International Emmy Award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter, the 8 x 30’ series features on rarely seen stories of baby animals in the wild. It follows the complex and varied stories of seventeen wild animal families including baby Lions, Wild Dogs, Sea Otters, Orangutan, Elephants, Grizzly Bear, Bottlenose Dolphins and Emperor Penguins. From Antarctica to Alaska, and from Sri Lanka to Namibia across a total of sixteen countries, Wild Babies follows their character-driven adventures from birth, through the developmental milestones that shape their future, to the pivotal moments where they come of age.
“Wild Babies will resonate with a broad family audience, with heart-warming stories that will feel relatable to viewers around the world” explained Humble Bee Film’s executive producer Charlotte Crosse. “Delivering an ambitious wildlife series during a global pandemic certainly presented new challenges for our team, but what we hadn’t anticipated were the creative opportunities and innovative approaches that also emerged.”
Wild Babies is available worldwide on Netflix from 5 May. Executive producers are Stephen Dunleavy and Charlotte Crosse and Showrunner is Beth Brooks.
Launched in 2010 by MD Stephen Dunleavy, ex-BBC Natural History Unit, Humble Bee specialises in making high-end natural history, science and history programming for a range of international broadcasters including to date the BBC, Netflix, UKTV, ARTE, CBC, Smithsonian Channel, Network Ten, Channel 9 and Terra Mater. The company is behind blue-chip productions including Attenborough’s Life in Colour for the BBC, Netflix and Channel Nine Australia.
