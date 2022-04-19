In a move that the standard provider says will result in users of the production platform having even greater capabilities in the cloud, standardised video-over-IP technology provider NDI has added Grass Valley’s AMPP to its partner ecosystem for IP video production.
With the adoption of its technology into AMPP, NDI says Grass Valley will be able to unlock the platform to the millions of enabled devices and applications used by media and broadcast professionals. Specifically, coupled with access to Advanced SDK, NDI assures that Grass Valley can enhances AMPP apps with a bandwidth-efficient NDI|HX - including the recently released NDI|HX 3 - alongside parallel access to a number of video sources over remote networks and cloud connections.
By becoming an NDI Tech Partner, Grass Valley joins other major organisations across the media and technology sector including Sony, Panasonic, Canon, JVC, Ross Video, and others bringing advanced video-over-IP technology and solutions available to the market.
"We are proud to work with Vizrt Group in order to bring an end-to-end NDI workflow for all broadcasters," says Andrew Cross, CEO of Grass Valley. "Full support for NDI in AMPP allows us to support full broadcast, supporting live, routing, multi-viewers, replay, ingest, asset management, editing, playout and much more. And all of that can run anywhere you want, including the cloud."
