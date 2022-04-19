Aiming to increase production efficiency, LiveU has announced a new cloud-based automated workflow solution that it assures will accelerate time-to-air and conversion of assets into digital media, offering among other key features automatic recording and story metadata tagging.
The new solution is said to be a response to an industry with an increasing amount of live content and where manual processes create bottlenecks in production workflows. Automation tools speed up this process and enable the reallocation of human resources.
Described as a hybrid cloud workflow solution, LiveU Ingest is claimed to enable users to process video content faster by accelerating story metadata association, while cutting production costs.
LiveU Ingest automatically records every piece of live content while applying the respective metadata generated by the Newsroom Computer System (NRCS ). Storage costs are reduced because content is filtered and trimmed before being transferred to the MAM (media asset management) system, ensuring that only relevant content is moved. With all video feeds instantly accessible over a cloud web portal, field crews and production teams can view, trim, download, and publish the assets online from anywhere.
It is powered by the core LiveU cloud video platform and integrated with the company’s end-to-end contribution, distribution and orchestration solutions as well as other production systems and tools. The solution is said to be able to fit into any production set-up with minimal ramp-up.
"We are proud to offer our latest innovation for cloud production workflows,” remarked LiveU CEO and co-founder Samuel Wasserman. “LiveU Ingest provides concrete benefits, helping production teams to manage their content more efficiently, while giving them peace of mind to never miss a thing. Customers are looking for ways to increase viewership and build their business by expanding their reach. Ingest makes this possible.”
