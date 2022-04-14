 InPlayer, TVU team to create production monetisation workflow | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Cloud and IP-based live video solutions provider TVU Networks has announced a strategic partnership with monetisation platform InPlayer to turn their customers’ content into a direct, revenue stream.
Through the partnership, the firms say existing and future TVU customers can benefit from InPlayer’s pay-per-view and subscription tools to create a complete production, streaming and monetisation workflow. Indeed, the firms say content owners can generate significant pay-per-view and subscription revenues direct from the fanbase.

The scalable InPlayer technology manages all aspects of the monetisation process including authentication, entitlement, payment and customer support. The InPlayer platform can be used with any TVU product or service.

“This partnership enables our customers and prospective customers to turn content they produce into a direct, revenue stream,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “This integration breaks down barriers for our clients and creates new business opportunities for them. Our relationship with InPlayer is at the heart of TVU – to empower content creators.”
