Brooklyn-based film and television studio and streaming operator FilmRise Network, which claims to be the world’s largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels, has taken the local franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh!.
The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is based on the manga series that inspired a trading card game played with monsters, spells, and traps, several video games, the television series and more. The anime property from Konami Cross Media is said to be one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time and the deal grants AVOD streaming rights for the FilmRise Streaming Network, including all FilmRise owned and operated apps and FAST Channels.
The video streaming package includes 808 episodes of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TV series in English, and 541 dubbed in Spanish. It also includes Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (236 eps x 30’); Yu-Gi-Oh! GX (155 eps x 30’); Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s (123 eps x 30’); Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL (146 eps x 30’) and Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V (148 eps x 30’).
Commenting on the deal, Kristen Gray, president of Konami Cross Media said: “We are excited to partner with FilmRise to expand the reach of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series to fans on their successful and rapidly growing FilmRise Streaming Network.”
“Adding Yu-Gi-Oh! to our content offering is a major step forward for FilmRise in our aim to offer fans the opportunity to watch their favourite anime programs for free. This iconic Japanese property, will be featured alongside other beloved anime content, on our FilmRise Anime channel a growing new destination for North American anime fans,” remarked Max Einhorn, SVP of acquisitions and co-production at FilmRise.
