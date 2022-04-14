Reacting to the need to be able to scale production capacity whenever it needs it, Italy’s largest public broadcaster Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI) has extended its longstanding use of solutions from media technology and services provider Avid.
The broadcaster is making extensive enhancements to optimise the flexibility and scalability of the production workflows serving its five national broadcast channels and the contract extension consists of upgrades to the MediaCentral platform, Media Composer video editing software and the addition of Avid NEXIS storage systems.
RAI recently completed migration to Avid NEXIS | E5 media storage systems for channels Tg1, 2, and 3, RaiNews24, and Rai Parlamento, totalling six petabytes of available storage. This storage is designed to upgrade enables RAI’s teams to access content and projects across their network from anywhere in real time. RAI’s selection of Avid NEXIS storage is also intended to reduce its carbon footprint and delivers cost savings from lower power consumption and reduced rack space compared to its prior storage solution.
The upgrade will also include moving to the latest version of Avid’s MediaCentral | Production Asset Management system. Users will migrate from the existing MediaCentral | UX to the innovative web-based MediaCentral | Cloud UX, delivering seamless collaborative workflows for news, production and archive. The upgrades also include an increased number of Avid Media Composer | Ultimate editing software seats. With support for hundreds of third-party products in its ecosystem, Avid says that the open MediaCentral platform is key to RAI’s enhanced workflow flexibility.
“As a multichannel broadcaster delivering a massive volume of original content, it’s crucial to be ready to scale production capacity whenever we need it,” said Ubaldo Toni, Director of Technology, RAI. “Augmenting our workflows with the latest Avid solutions gives us a powerful foundation to deliver on today’s commitments and easily scale to support future projects.”
