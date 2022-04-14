Collaborative media workflow creation and management technology firm EditShare has announced that it is to unveil new solutions in its FLEX range to take full advantage of cloud services and workflows.
The suite of media asset management and storage software solutions is designed to provide a “straightforward” way for businesses, large and small.FLEX is described by EditShare as reflecting the “powerful business trends in post today”, including the migration to a work anywhere environment, with ready access to content wherever the creative staff need to be. In adopting cloud storage and processing, EditShare adds that it also meets the move towards an OpEx financial model, with the cloud hosting and storage fees flexing to reflect the level of business.
“EditShare began leading the industry's shift to the cloud a few years ago by expanding many of its existing core product capabilities – openness, interoperability and scale – to the cloud,” commented Stephen Tallamy, CTO, EditShare. “EditShare FLEX is the result of these investments and we’re excited to show the industry how it can greatly simplify how their teams may choose to work.”
Leading the new range is FLEX Cloud Edit, fundamentally designed to provide media asset management, high performance software-defined storage, and virtual workstations in the AWS cloud. It offers an open hosting environment, so users are free to use whatever editing software they prefer.
FLEX Cloud Edit+ adds accelerated file transfer capabilities using the CloudDat transfer software from Data Expedition. It also provides workstation management using Teradici’s Cloud Access Manager, all integrated into a single-sign on EditShare environment. FLEX Cloud Sync provides synchronisation of content between local EFS arrays and archive storage with leading cloud providers. By automating backup to the cloud, EditShare FLEX Cloud Sync is claimed to make it easy to retire LTO tape libraries and gain the resilience and availability that major cloud providers offer. A FLEX Cloud Edit system can if necessary be spun up using all of the content in a customer’s FLEX Cloud sync backup.
“We continually listen to what the industry is telling us, and this is a direct response to current demands,” added Tallamy. “With FLEX, our customers can maintain full control over their working environment and the security of their content, while gaining the huge benefits of remote working and editing-in-the-cloud. The customer maintains operational oversight and budgetary control, with no over-provisioning so no over-paying.”
