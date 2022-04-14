Independent video software provider Synamedia has revealed more details of its part in BT Sport’s first live 8K-UHD broadcast of a live sporting event into UK homes, providing encoding and streaming technology based on a single CPU.
The pay-TV provider broadcast on 26 March the Saracens v Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby match live in 8K into selected homes, enabling it to further explore outside broadcast and production workflows for live 8K broadcasts. It also tested the ability to run 8K HDR with match coverage, domestic presentation and playout including ad insertion.
The broadcast made use of the Synamedia VIVID Compression platform, powered by AMD EPYC 7763 processors, to deliver high-quality sports scenes by eliminating the need for multiple tiles and other technology tricks which compromise video quality. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms removed the need for technology trade-offs by using the full codec toolset.
Synamedia says the deployment has proven that there is no need to split the 8K signal into 4K quadrants, nor for dedicated CPUs or other hardware acceleration. “Within six months, we’ve delivered on our promise to distribute 8K content at scale and cost-effectively to help kickstart the 8K economy,” said Elke Hungenaert, Synamedia vice president, product management. “Our highly efficient software-defined, AI-based compression algorithms, combined with the power of the AMD EPYC processor high core-counts, deliver on the market demand for immersive experiences to feel as if fans are ‘in the game.’ The global implications of this deployment with BT Sport will ignite live sports streaming in 8K for years to come; we’re excited to be a part of it.”
“Our technology partnership with Synamedia has already helped drive the industry forward, and we’re proud to support companies like BT Sport on their mission to deliver high-quality viewing experiences,” added James Knight, director, Global Media & Entertainment - VFX, AMD. “Our collaboration has already supported one industry-first, and we’re excited for the many more to come.”
