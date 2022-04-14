In what are described as significant pan-territory wins, producer/distributor Beyond Rights has closed two pan-territory deals in Latin America with NBC Universal and Discovery.
In the first case, NBC Universal Latin America has acquired 129 hours of true crime content, featuring the titles Confessions of a Serial Killer (two series, 18 x 60’), Murder Made Me Famous (seven series, 45 x 60’), Fatal Vows (four series, 52 x 60’) and Inside Crime (two series, 14 x 60’).
The Discovery Latin America package totals 93 hours with a focus on lifestyle content. It comprises series three of Love It Or List It UK (8 x 60’), series four and five of Love It Or List It Vancouver (52 x 60’), and all nine seasons of plastic surgery series Botched Up Bodies (33 x 60’).
“There is a great appetite for good true crime and lifestyle content in Latin America, and we not only have several compelling titles in each genre, but also many returning series and franchise extensions,” commented Lenneke de Jong, Beyond Rights VP of sales for Latin America. “This can provide our broadcast partners with strong, recognisable brands for their channels, as well as valuable volume to help hook and grow their audiences.”
