 Beyond Rights places over 200 hours of factual programming in LATAM
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
In what are described as significant pan-territory wins, producer/distributor Beyond Rights has closed two pan-territory deals in Latin America with NBC Universal and Discovery.
Beyond Right LoveItOrListItUK 14April2022
In the first case, NBC Universal Latin America has acquired 129 hours of true crime content, featuring the titles Confessions of a Serial Killer (two series, 18 x 60’), Murder Made Me Famous (seven series, 45 x 60’), Fatal Vows (four series, 52 x 60’) and Inside Crime (two series, 14 x 60’).

The Discovery Latin America package totals 93 hours with a focus on lifestyle content. It comprises series three of Love It Or List It UK (8 x 60’), series four and five of Love It Or List It Vancouver (52 x 60’), and all nine seasons of plastic surgery series Botched Up Bodies (33 x 60’).

“There is a great appetite for good true crime and lifestyle content in Latin America, and we not only have several compelling titles in each genre, but also many returning series and franchise extensions,” commented Lenneke de Jong, Beyond Rights VP of sales for Latin America. “This can provide our broadcast partners with strong, recognisable brands for their channels, as well as valuable volume to help hook and grow their audiences.”

Most read