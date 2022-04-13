In a clear indication of the growing importance of social media in TV, Instagram has announced a new content series from its Black Perspectives programme championing the future of young Black talent by empowering creatives across various industries.
Fronted by Henrie Kwushue (KISS and Spotify), Free Game with Henrie will see the presenter putting some of the music industry’s hottest names in the hot seat, asking them the questions about their come up as a black creative.
Audiences will join on Henrie on Instagram as she chats to: UK Drill artist Unknown T, BBC Radio One DJ Tiffany Calver and presenter and host of Filthy Fellas podcast Poet - sharing insider info on how black creators can forge their own career.
The series kicks off on 20 April 2022 with Tanya Compas: ERASURE in which the host wants to help Black LGBTQ+ creative youth tell their stories unapologetically, and in doing so, will be able to forge a career simply by being themselves. The youth worker and founder of Exist Loudly is hosting a two-day boot camp which will challenge stereotypical LGBTQ+ tropes and help participants kickstart their creative careers.
“At Instagram, we’re committed to supporting and nurturing the careers of emerging Black talent and Black Perspectives is an embodiment of that,” said Georgia Kelly, Emerging Creator Partnerships, UK & Nordics, Instagram. ”Black creators are consistently driving culture forward on the platform and too often face barriers to success in the creative industry. Together with our changemaking lead creators, we’ve curated a programme that will support emerging talent to forge careers for themselves both on and off Instagram.”
Audiences will join on Henrie on Instagram as she chats to: UK Drill artist Unknown T, BBC Radio One DJ Tiffany Calver and presenter and host of Filthy Fellas podcast Poet - sharing insider info on how black creators can forge their own career.
The series kicks off on 20 April 2022 with Tanya Compas: ERASURE in which the host wants to help Black LGBTQ+ creative youth tell their stories unapologetically, and in doing so, will be able to forge a career simply by being themselves. The youth worker and founder of Exist Loudly is hosting a two-day boot camp which will challenge stereotypical LGBTQ+ tropes and help participants kickstart their creative careers.
“At Instagram, we’re committed to supporting and nurturing the careers of emerging Black talent and Black Perspectives is an embodiment of that,” said Georgia Kelly, Emerging Creator Partnerships, UK & Nordics, Instagram. ”Black creators are consistently driving culture forward on the platform and too often face barriers to success in the creative industry. Together with our changemaking lead creators, we’ve curated a programme that will support emerging talent to forge careers for themselves both on and off Instagram.”