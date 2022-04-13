TV device software components and solutions provider iWedia has announced that it has been working with French service provider Bouygues Telecom to develop and deploy its new Bbox 4K HDR set-top box.
Bouygues Telecom is one of the largest network service providers in France with over 26.2 million fixed and mobile subscribers and using a custom Android TV launcher, it serves premium content and services to its customers with what it calls a comprehensive entertainment experience.
Among its recent innovations is the Bbox 4K HDR, which it says offers “best-in-class” Wi-Fi performance for IPTV over-Wi-Fi to the gateway, Bluetooth remote control, Google-enabled voice search and Dolby Digital audio. The device also includes integrated Chromecast and cloud-based recording with 100 hours of recording time made available to customers.
iWedia has been the software provider and integration partner for IPTV services for Bouygues Telecom since 2015. As Bouygues Telecom began the process toward this new product launch, it trusted iWedia once again with the middleware integration of Android TV. The project required integrating, testing and validating the Android TV software tailored for Bouygues Telecom with a new chipset from a new hardware supplier.
“We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with iWedia going as far back as 2015 and the launch of our first Android TV set-top boxes,” commented Herminio de Faria, IPTV STB Director, Bouygues Telecom says, “It was an easy decision to work with them again on the next evolution of our STB solution. I am proud that with this successful launch, Bouygues Telecom continues to be at the forefront of digital TV technology in France and has established with iWedia’s expertise the pathway for new user acquisition and subscriber retention.”
