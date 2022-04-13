Broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT video delivery solutions provider Ateme has revealed that it enabled China Sports Media to provide a multi-stadium viewing experience to attendees of the recent Winter Olympic Games.
The sports industry operation company was selected by the Beijing Olympic Committee for presentation of the multiple sports, and with all the different venues hosting the Olympic Games connected to each other, spectators in one stadium were able to view the action taking place in the 14 others that were being used for the Games. The experience was interactive, with spectators being able to switch between individual events and participant interviews. Overall, 16 channels were connected in one unit across a low-latency setup of four frames in a 15-stadium infrastructure.
Ateme contribution and encoding solutions saw use in enabling an enhanced viewing experience with what was said to be low latency and great image quality, as well as resource optimisation with high-density encoding, and optimum stability. The technology incorporated included Ateme’s KYRION for contribution and TITAN for primary distribution.
“The Winter Olympic Games is an international sporting event that is watched around the globe, so we were looking for a trusted partner to provide a high-quality and low-latency solution for sports presentation. Ateme was the natural option to provide this,” revealed Jianping Zhu, VP at China Sports Media.
“Its KYRION and TITAN products operated in a stable way, with no operational fault. They guaranteed high-level sports presentation, helping 15 competition venues to realize two-way interactive transmission. Many thanks to the Ateme China support team for the work they did during the 2020 Beijing Winter Olympics.”
“With advances in broadcast technology and evolving consumer demands, more sports fans are expecting a multi-channel experience, and we helped to facilitate exactly that in this year’s Games”, added Gautier Vandomme, VP sales APAC at Ateme.
