Just less than a week after coming into operation, Planetcast International has launched a free-to-provision and free-to-maintain cloud-based playout disaster recovery service for customers, including broadcasters, video content owners, and operators.
Building on a 25-year heritage of its parent company Planetcast Media Services, Planetcast International offers next-generation cloud media services across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The new company aims to empower media and entertainment (M&E) companies to efficiently increase agility and capacity to keep pace with rapid global growth and changing market conditions. The company is bringing its cloud-based playout, media asset management (MAM) and disaster recovery services to a broader market at a time when it says the global media sector is projected to grow from around $2 trillion in 2021 to nearly $3.7 trillion in 2026.
Planetcast International believes that it is taking cloud-based services that already touch over a billion lives in India and Southeast Asia and optimising them for the global market.
The service provides commercial revenue and brand reputation protection for broadcasters who run their own playout operations or who outsource to a third-party provider and cannot afford expensive dual redundant facilities.
Planetcast International Playout Disaster Recovery solution includes three core elements. MAM.C, an always-on media asset manager that resides within the cloud and manages programme schedules and content. This is linked to CLOUD.X, a cloud-based playout platform. CLOUD.X designed to offer flexibility to broadcasters and content creators looking to quickly create a professional quality packaged linear channel service on the cloud. CLOUD.X helps evolve workflows and when invoked, it sends content to RECASTER, Planetcast’s dynamic IP transit solution, which in turn delivers a secure internet stream to a broadcaster’s distribution provider.
Core elements of the Planetcast Playout disaster recovery solution are already in use at some of the Asia largest media companies, including Disney, Star TV and Viacom, where they are used daily to playout content to billions of viewers. This service can also be used to enable the launch of ‘pop-up channels’ and cloud-based content archiving.
“Our new disaster recovery service is as close as you can get to a free lunch in broadcast technology,” remarked Mark Beard, Planetcast’s Senior Vice President of International. “Most Tier-1 broadcasters have disaster recovery in-place, but it more than doubles their total playout cost. For many Tier-2 and Tier-3 broadcasters, this means that they cannot afford disaster recovery, and are therefore at risk. To address these issues, we have launched our unique disaster recovery service, that has zero set-up costs and zero charges until the service is used. Even when disaster recovery is invoked, our charges are modest and much lower than the reputational damage and financial consequences of a channel being off-air.”
