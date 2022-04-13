In the latest example of the reach for the cloud in the broadcast tech industry, automation, content management and integrated channel specialist Pebble has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and completed the Foundational Technical Review (FTR) programme for its virtualised playout solution.





Pebble is also now an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) joining that customer-centric community to extend the reach of AWS and provide customers with expanded workflow options. The move will see Pebble work closely with the AWS community, identifying new customer-focused solutions that follow AWS best practices for scalable cloud workflows, security, performance and operational efficiency.Pebble’s Virtualised Playout solution boasts a flexible channel pipeline design offering the ability to launch and decommission channels for short-term requirements, and the ability to host an operational infrastructure within a standard data centre environment. A software-only implementation of Pebble’s Integrated Channel device, it is configurable to meet the requirements of each of the channels a customer needs to play out. It is also designed to meet the needs of service providers, multi-channel operators, sports broadcasters, and corporate users looking to virtualise their operations.“More and more broadcasters are navigating the best route to leveraging cloud solutions that are suited to their operations both practically and financially. And to do this they need a technology partner they can trust,” said Pebble chief executive officer Peter Mayhead commenting on the partnership with AWS “I’m incredibly proud of the efforts made by the teams at Pebble for having passed such a rigorous process to successfully complete the AWS Foundational Technical Review and achieve AWS Partner status. This success shows our growing customer base that we are certified experts in our field and committed to delivering cloud solutions that will work for them.”Pebble is also now an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) joining that customer-centric community to extend the reach of AWS and provide customers with expanded workflow options.